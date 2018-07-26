Mid City Rising, the monthly pop-up art exhibit hosted by Baton Rouge art gallery The Collective, is taking over The Radio Bar this Saturday for its latest installment.

The Collective’s Mid City gallery, once an auto shop, opened its doors in February 2017. Mid City Rising has so far been held in the parking lot it shares with Pink Elephant Antiques at 2678 Government St. Since its inception, The Collective has aimed to empower local artists and give them a chance to gain exposure they otherwise might not have attained. Read 225‘s write-up on The Collective here.

The pop-up was originally created as a spiritual successor of sorts to Stabbed in the Art, a similar event that swept Baton Rouge in the early 2010s (Stabbed in the Art has recently made its triumphant return to the Capital City).

Mid City Rising usually occurs on the last Saturday of every month (excluding December this year). This Saturday’s installment at The Radio Bar kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. On the Facebook event page, Mid City Rising organizers say it’s “a brand-new season with a brand-new logo and a brand-new location.” The Radio Bar will offer drink specials all night, and Hawaiian pulled-pork sandwiches and nachos will be available for purchase.

If you’re interested in exploring Mid City Rising’s collection of unique and innovative local art, stop by The Radio Bar Saturday, July 28. The event is free to attend. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.