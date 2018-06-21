The work of a number of local artists across several mediums will be on display at The Radio Bar this Saturday as a part of art exhibit and fundraiser Stabbed in the Art.

The event, which has been on hiatus for a couple of years, will serve as a brand relaunch party for Culture Candy, the nonprofit organization aimed at empowering local artists. Through Stabbed in the Art, the organization hopes to accrue enough funding to host similar events in the future. A post on the organization’s Facebook page hints that it will announce its next large-scale project during the Stabbed in the Art event.

While several pieces of artwork will be on display within Radio Bar, a much larger piece will greet patrons before they even enter the building—a projection exhibit illuminating the bar’s exterior walls.

Immediately following the event, The Radio Bar will throw its Summer Kickoff Party. Here, DJ Mike Larry will spin classic summer hits from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s until the bar closes.

Stabbed in the Art is 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 23. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.