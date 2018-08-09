Artist Brandi Catoire at the last Stabbed in the Art. Courtesy Culture Candy

Whether you want to expand your art collection or simply see what Baton Rouge artists have been working on lately, Stabbed in the Art has your back. The pop-up art exhibit returns to The Radio Bar this Saturday.

Stabbed in the Art, which had been on hiatus for a few years, made its triumphant return to Baton Rouge in June. The pop-up is organized by Culture Candy, a local nonprofit aimed at giving emerging artists opportunities to share their work with the city.

The exhibit will be open to the public 6-10 p.m. During this window, bar patrons will be able to peruse the show’s offerings and interact with the artists directly.

Fier Rabbit EarthChilde, a local singer-songwriter and fire spinner, is slated to perform. A variety of food options will be offered, including a number of vegetarian and vegan meals.

As the pop-up winds down, The Radio Bar will kick off its Easy Breezy Dance Party, an all-night after-party hosted by local disc jockey DJ Otto.

To see what Stabbed in the Art has to offer, stop by The Radio Bar on Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-10 p.m. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.