Whether you want to expand your art collection or simply see what Baton Rouge artists have been working on lately, Stabbed in the Art has your back. The pop-up art exhibit returns to The Radio Bar this Saturday.
Stabbed in the Art, which had been on hiatus for a few years, made its triumphant return to Baton Rouge in June. The pop-up is organized by Culture Candy, a local nonprofit aimed at giving emerging artists opportunities to share their work with the city.
The exhibit will be open to the public 6-10 p.m. During this window, bar patrons will be able to peruse the show’s offerings and interact with the artists directly.
Fier Rabbit EarthChilde, a local singer-songwriter and fire spinner, is slated to perform. A variety of food options will be offered, including a number of vegetarian and vegan meals.
As the pop-up winds down, The Radio Bar will kick off its Easy Breezy Dance Party, an all-night after-party hosted by local disc jockey DJ Otto.
To see what Stabbed in the Art has to offer, stop by The Radio Bar on Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-10 p.m. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.
