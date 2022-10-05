Plant swap, corn maze, a costume giveaway and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Flirt after work on Thursday

Capitol Park invites you to join them for its Flirt After Work event this Thursday, Oct. 6.

DJ Kicks plays a mix while attendees are encouraged to mingle. Drink and food specials are offered at this weekly happening.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and entrance is free until 6 p.m. with an RSVP. Capital Park is at 7132 Florida Blvd.

Support mental health through art on Thursday

Baton Rouge’s Stitches Influencing Purpose Initiative (SIP) is featuring artwork inspired by mental health at its Canvas & Conversation event this Thursday, Oct. 6.

SIP collaborated with local artists to create “the gallery of abstract expressions” for this event. Proceeds from this networking and fundraising event will go toward SIP community work.

The mixer is from 6-8 p.m. Register for free. The Stitches Group HQ Office is at 11616 Southfork Drive Suite 400.

Celebrate college radio day on Friday

Tin Roof Brewery is partnering with KLSU, LSU’s student-run radio station, to celebrate college radio day on Friday, Oct. 7.

Head over for some live music, local art, and, of course, craft beers. Don’t forget to tune into 91.1 KLSU on the drive there!

The celebration is from 5-10 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Listen to local country music on Friday

Fill your Friday with live, local music at Mid City Ballroom this Friday, Oct. 7.

Southern country singer-songwriter James McCann, known for his storytelling through music, will perform with co-headliner Eleanor Thibodeaux. Ben Ragsdale is the special guest opener.

Tickets are $10 and available here. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 South Acadian Thruway.

Get lost in a corn maze on Saturday

The LSU AgCenter is hosting a Corn Maze at Burden every Saturday of October at the Botanic Gardens.

Bring the family and join in on the fun. A pumpkin patch, sunflower field and petting farm will be available along with hayrides and a temporary tattoo parlor.

Sessions run for two hours starting at 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available on pre-sale only. Tickets will not be offered at the gate. The Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Ln.

Plant swap on Saturday

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is hosting a Seed and Plant Swap on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Explore new plants and add variation to your garden. Share and trade seeds and trimmings. The library asks you to label your seeds beforehand and not bring invasive or noxious seeds.

The swap is from 10 a.m. to noon. Click here for more info. The Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Find or donate a free Halloween costume on Sunday

Baton Rouge’s 10/31 Consortium is bringing back its Costume Giveaway Day at the EBRPL Main Library on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Over 600 costumes were provided at the last giveaway event. Any child can receive one free costume while supplies last. The demand is high, so they ask everyone to go prepared to wait in line. To donate or volunteer, visit 10/31’s website.

The giveaway runs from 4-7 p.m. The Goodwood library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.