Photos: Floral sculptures and Instagrammable moments at the 2023 Flower Fest

Baton Rouge was in full bloom this past weekend. The Flower Fest took over Pointe-Marie with local art, food trucks, a hair braiding bar, shoppable stems and a monumental amount of flowers.

Attendees posed in front of competing sculptures made entirely of florals. Each design was required to be 12 feet by 12 feet, viewable from 360 degrees, have glow-in-the-dark elements and nod to this year’s bird theme.

225 contributing photographer Ariana Allison captured all the fun. Here’s a look at how florists interpreted the themes—and how attendees flocked to the festival. For more, check out 225‘s video recap or visit the Flower Fest on Instagram.