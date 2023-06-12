Photos: Celebrating ‘225’ Rising Stars at Manship Theatre [Sponsored]

225 Magazine proudly celebrated 12 exceptional high school athletes at the Manship Theatre Gallery on May 23, 2023. The 225 Rising Stars were featured in a special advertising section of 225 Magazine‘s June issue, with profiles sponsored by local businesses.

At the May 23 event, athletes were able to meet their sponsors, see their special profile for the first time and enjoy a night all about them! 225 wants to extend a special thank you to our event sponsors, Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic, Pedego Electric Bikes and the Manship Theatre. We would also like to thank Stroube’s and Capital City Grill for sponsoring the event.