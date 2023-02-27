×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Photos: 225 Fest made its debut this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge

  • By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
  • Photography by Hannah Leger

Baton Rougeans headed downtown to celebrate the first-ever 225 Fest this past Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event, inspired by viral social media posts about #225Day (or 02/25), aimed to celebrate and promote a reimagined and more inclusive Baton Rouge, founder and serial entrepreneur Myra N. Richardson told 225 earlier this year.

According to 225 Fest’s Instagram page, more than 14,000 people showed up to enjoy the street festival’s food vendors, artists, musical performances and more. 225 contributing photographer Hannah Leger captured some of the fun of the day.

Imari Hammond and Tarick Johnson

Keemorah Simon, Ashton Sowder and Savannah Sossamon

 

J. White Original Artwork