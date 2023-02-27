Photos: 225 Fest made its debut this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rougeans headed downtown to celebrate the first-ever 225 Fest this past Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event, inspired by viral social media posts about #225Day (or 02/25), aimed to celebrate and promote a reimagined and more inclusive Baton Rouge, founder and serial entrepreneur Myra N. Richardson told 225 earlier this year.

According to 225 Fest’s Instagram page, more than 14,000 people showed up to enjoy the street festival’s food vendors, artists, musical performances and more. 225 contributing photographer Hannah Leger captured some of the fun of the day.