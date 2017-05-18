Tarriona Tank Ball, vocalist for New Orleans-based funk-soul band Tank and the Bangas, performed at The Society’s Secret’s Live in the Sky V event May 7 at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

Live in the Sky is an annual music and arts networking event that includes live entertainment, painting, drawing and food.

Photo by Taylor Hunter. See more photos from the event on The Secret Society’s website.

