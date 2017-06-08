We spotted this view of the Louisiana State Capitol from the sky on Instagram, and our team was all 😳. Trust us, the full image is even more impressive.

This bird’s-eye-view of Baton Rouge was taken by local photographer and videographer Erwin Marionneaux using a Phantom drone.

