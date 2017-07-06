A colorful arrangement of greenery overflows from a flower-filled fountain at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane.

Photo by Amy Konieczka of Amy K & Company.

Every Thursday, the Best of 225 This Week will select a photo of the week highlighting life in the Capital City.

We’ll be hunting down submissions on Instagram and other social media platforms, so be sure to tag your photos with #225batonrouge, or send us submissions at [email protected].