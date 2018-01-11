At 26.2 miles, a marathon may seem daunting, but with a multi-race format, this weekend’s Louisiana Marathon is truly a race for everyone.

Runners can choose to participate in the traditional marathon, half marathon, quarter marathon, 5K, kids marathon, or one of the deja vu races, which combine two races: the deja vu quarter marathon and full marathon, deja vu 5K and full marathon, deja vu quarter marathon and half marathon, or the deja vu 5K and half marathon.

The quarter marathon, 5K and kids marathon is Saturday, Jan. 13. The marathon and half marathon takes place Sunday, Jan. 14. Those participating in one of the deja vu races will complete each individual race on its designated day.

After the race, stick around for the Finish Festival, which will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. Local vendors will be stationed throughout the grounds with Louisiana specialities, including jambalaya and crawfish étouffée. Runners will receive a Taste Tour pass upon registration, giving them access to food and beverages, but passes for spectators or family members can be purchased onsite.

There’s also the Louisiana Street Food Festival happening in conjunction with Marathon weekend on Saturday in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center. Read 225 Dine‘s preview of that food festival here.

On Saturday, Finish Fest-goers can expect performances from Baton Rouge Music Studios, The Michael Foster Project, The 610 Stompers and the Lost Bayou Ramblers. Quiana Lynell, Chris LeBlanc and Jonathon “Boogie” Long will perform on Sunday.

Not a runner? Feel free to line the race route and cheer the runners on. The best places for spectators are on Fourth Street downtown, on LSU’s campus at the intersection of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, around the LSU lakes, City Park and on North Boulevard.

The seventh annual Louisiana Marathon is this weekend, Jan. 13-14. To register for any of the races, click here. Prices vary by race type.