Parades, fireworks and festivals: Lots happening around Baton Rouge for the July Fourth holiday weekend

Freedom Rules at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel this weekend

Head out to L’Auberge Casino and Hotel to celebrate Independence Day at the Freedom Rules Weekend event.

The event kicks off on Friday, July 2, with a performance by Wayne Toups in the L’Auberge event center. Then, on Sunday, July 4, there will be a fireworks extravaganza, with multiple viewing parties available at a range of price options.

More information on the event, including details on the fireworks viewing options and prices, can be found here.

Fourth of July poolside party and more at Crowne Plaza this weekend

Crown Plaza is offering a specialty Fourth of July edition of its weekly poolside party events.

There are two packages available for this event, one for a two night stay on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, and a one-night package for Sunday only. Both packages include admission to all poolside live music, an overnight room for two at the Crowne Plaza, open bar access during live music, a Sunday night ribeye steak buffet and a Monday morning breakfast buffet.

Click here for more information on package prices, musical performers and more.

Independence Day Jam Sunday

Looking for some great live music to celebrate July Fourth? Well, look no further than local venue Red Stick Social, where there will be an Independence Day Jam featuring New Orleans funk band The Quickening and yacht rock group Where Y’acht.

The event will include concessions like burgers and hot dogs, as well as a “most patriotic costume” contest.

This Fourth of July celebration begins at 6 p.m. at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased here.

Freedom Mile group run Sunday

Runners, listen up: This is the Independence Day event for you.

Join members of Club South Runners and other running enthusiasts for a Freedom Mile group run. Runners will meet on River Road in front of the Old State Capitol, where they will be taken via limo bus to the starting point and race back to the Capitol. At the finish line, there will be watermelon, water, Powerade and Mockler beverages.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. Runners will be divided into multiple heats and age groups, more details on which can be found here.

Downtown July Fourth festivities + more for the Fourth

In case you missed it, read our article on the fireworks and other festivities downtown here, or our roundup of food events here.

Looking ahead to next weekend: Perkins Rowe festival next Saturday, July 10

Head out to Perkins Rowe next weekend for the Back to the Rowe celebration, featuring live music, various food and arts vendors, and more. Musical performers for the event include the Michael Foster Project, 2 Domestic 1 Import, The Baton Rouge Concert Band, Derrick Lemon, and MJ and the Redeemers.

The first 200 people to check in at the Perkins Rowe tent will receive free Back to the Rowe T-shirts. There will be a raffle for a $500 shopping spree at Perkins Rowe, and participants don’t even need to attend the event to enter. Also, many of the shops and restaurants will be donating a portion of their profits from this event to the St. Vincent de Paul charity.

Back to the Rowe begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Rowe. Read more about the event here.

