Food and drink events around BR for the long July 4th weekend

Participate in First Fridays with the Krewe at Dead Poet

Break out your cocktail attire for a networking event at Dead Poet on Friday, July 2. Hosted by the Krewe, which is a full-scale marketing, production and promotion company, guests can connect with professionals, influencers, socialites and more all while enjoying the rotating $20 bottomless drink special.

The doors open at 8 p.m., but the party officially starts at 10 p.m. and will continue till 2 a.m. Get more details here. Dead Poet is at 623 East Boyd Drive.

Enjoy a pop-up pint night with Urban South at Burgersmith Friday

Urban South is coming to Burgersmith this Friday, July 2. You won’t want to miss out on the brewery’s summer seasonal beer, the Rocket Pop Goose. Try one along with an order of free fried okra with the purchase of any Urban South pitcher.

The special goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Find more information here. Burgersmith is at 6212 Siegen Lane.

Check out the Bourbon & Bowties mixer at Cecelia

Complimentary hors d’oeurves, a DJ and a Mississippi River view will all be present at the Loft at Cecilia this Saturday, July 3. Don’t miss out on an evening of mixing and mingling on the downtown rooftop patio.

The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. in the event space above Cecilia Creole Bistro.

Make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time here. The Loft at Cecilia is at 121 N. Third St.

Head to the Red, White & Brunch drag show at Splash Sunday

It may be the Fourth of July this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip Sunday brunch. Splash is combining a weekend tradition with Independence Day celebrations at the Red, White & Brunch drag show this Sunday.

A $30 ticket buys access to the show beginning at 1 p.m. and the all-you-can-eat brunch buffet until 1:30 p.m. You can also participate in games and a meet-and-great with the performers. Afterward, stick around for the drink specials at the Red, White & Booze afterparty.

Buy your tickets and get more information here. Splash is at 2183 Highland Road.

Don’t miss Tin Roof’s holiday happy hour event

What’s more patriotic than great deals on craft beer? Enjoy $1 off flagship pints Sunday, July 4, at Tin Roof Brewery. The event lasts all day, so you can stop by any time to refuel before enjoying some of the other July Fourth activities the Capital City has to offer.

Browse the menu ahead of time on Tin Roof’s website here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

