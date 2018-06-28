Independence Day is right around the corner, and we’re determined to help you make the most of it right here in Baton Rouge.

Below, you’ll find info on everything the Red Stick has to offer this July Fourth, complete with music, parades and, of course, fireworks.

Red, White and Zoo

The Baton Rouge Zoo will host its annual Red, White and Zoo event Saturday, June 30. The zoo invites guests to celebrate July Fourth a little early with its red, white and blue animals, with special Safari Amphitheatre programs, games and crafts. Regular zoo admission prices apply. Visit the zoo’s website for admission info.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Baton Rouge’s Kenilworth neighborhood will celebrate our nation’s freedom on Tuesday, July 3, with its 45th annual Independence Day Parade. The parade, which rolls at 6:30 p.m., will shower spectators with beads, trinkets and candy. The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade is celebrity chef, food blogger and Kenilworth resident Jay Ducote.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi

Billed as the largest fireworks show in Louisiana, the spectacle is viewable from anywhere downtown as well as across the river. The show starts at 9 p.m., so get there early to mark your spot on the levee, or see below for a couple viewing options.

Red, White and Blue Celebration

The LSU Museum of Art will host its annual Fireworks on the Mississippi viewing party from atop the Shaw Center for the Arts’ Pennington Rooftop Terrace on Wednesday, July 4. Patrons can enjoy food from Capital City Grill and music from Premier Sound Services. The event kicks off at 7 p.m., just in time for the fireworks at 9 p.m. Complimentary water and soda will be offered, and attendees will have access to a cash bar. Ticket prices vary by museum membership status and age—find more information here.

USS KIDD’s Fourth of July Spectacular

For more than two decades, the USS KIDD has hosted its Independence Day celebration in downtown Baton Rouge. This year is no different, with the World War II-era battleship curating yet another night of family fun on Wednesday, July 4. Spectators will be treated to live performances by a number of local musicians and will have access to a ton of local food vendors, selling everything from burgers and hot dogs to snoballs and margaritas. The evening will culminate with a viewing of WBRZ’s fireworks display over the Mississippi River, and a VIP ticket can get you a viewing spot on the ship itself. Tickets vary in cost and can be purchased here.

Independence Day Concert

Want to celebrate July 4 without breaking the bank? We’ve got some good news—the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s annual Independence Day Concert is free, open to the public and family-friendly. The concert will be held at the A.Z. Young Park, directly next to the Louisiana State Capitol, and will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, giving you enough time to take in the fireworks afterward.

Just want to stay home and barbecue?

We’ve got some ideas for that, too! Check out our “Dining In” feature for recipes for a Fourth of July celebration at home.

Want to take a short roadtrip?

New Roads is less than an hour’s drive from Baton Rouge, which is a small price to pay for its cool water and good food. Plus, the town goes all-out for Independence Day. This year’s festivities include live music and food booths in town square on July 3 followed by a nighttime fireworks show over the lake, plus a raucous boat parade armed with water balloons on the lake July 4. Navigate your long weekend with 225‘s New Roads roadtrip guide.