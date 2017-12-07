This Saturday, join Opéra Louisiane for a performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors, a classic Christmas tale of family, charity and miracles.

The opera tells the story of poverty-stricken Amahl and his mother, who, when visited by a mysterious group of kings, are faced with a life-changing decision.

Parents and children alike can enjoy this heartwarming spectacle of singing and selflessness. After the performance, stick around for cookies and cider with the cast.

Tickets are $21.50 for adults and $11.50 for children. To purchase tickets, click here. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children’s toy or gift to the performance to donate.

Amahl and the Night Visitors will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The performance will be held at the Church International, 2037 Quail Drive.

Check out our calendar of holiday events around Baton Rouge you won’t want to miss!