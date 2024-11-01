November 2024’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

All month

Hear skates scraping ice and sticks slamming pucks when the Baton Rouge Zydeco takes on its opponents this month at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Bundle up, grab your concession-stand goodies, and cheer on this local hockey team. brprohockey.com

Nov. 2

Head downtown to connect with fellow readers, authors and other bookworms for the Louisiana Book Festival. Browse booths to find new reads, attend literary panels, and meet poets and writers all in one place. louisianabookfestival.org

Nov. 1 + 2

The ghastly ghouls at The 13th Gate get in a few more scares at Flashlight Fright Nights. To make things even spookier, the haunted house is shrouded in darkness, and attendees are only given small finger lights to illuminate their paths. Enter if you dare! 13thgate.com

Nov. 3

What’s better than spending a day with fluffy pooches while sampling homebrews, locally made beers and other beverages? Not much. Find both cute pups and a variety of beer vendors lined up and down North Fourth Street in downtown Baton Rouge for the Cap City Beer Fest, benefiting Companion Animal Alliance. capcitybeerfest.org

Nov. 8-10

Enjoy a weekend-long festival full of opportunities to sample dishes and fine wines at the St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival. Attend barbecues, dinner parties and grand tastings with culinary creations from chefs from across Louisiana and Mississippi. stfrancisvillefoodandwine.com

Nov. 14

Eat, drink and dance the evening away at the Red Rooster Bash presented by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum. This relaxed event at the historic venue promises craft cocktails, tasty cuisine and live music by ’60s tribute band The Remnants. lsu.edu/rurallife

Nov. 22

After the sun goes down, Mid City continues to glow on White Light Night, an annual art festival featuring local vendors, makers and artisans. Along with the dozens of pop-ups sprinkled along and off Government Street, businesses and restaurants in the area will be open with special hours and offerings. midcitymerchantsbr.org/events/wln

Nov. 28

Get your blood pumping early on Thanksgiving morning for the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot. Take off in the 5K run/walk, or keep it mild with the 1-mile fun run. Cross the finish line with a worked-up appetite for that Turkey Day feast. turkeytrotbr.com

Arts Agenda

Nov. 7

Manship Theatre is going back to the ’70s with an Atlanta Rhythm Section concert. The Southern rock band will warm up the stage with its Georgia sound and serenade the crowd with past hits like “So Into You,” “Spooky” and “Imaginary Lover.” manshiptheatre.org

Nov. 8

It’s always a “good” time when Better Than Ezra returns home for a concert. The alternative rockers had a run of hits after forming at LSU back in the ’80s. Now, the band is going back to its roots with an outdoor show at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. lbatonrouge.com/entertainment

Nov. 8-10 + 15-17

Witness utter chaos and conflict as the talented actors of Theatre Baton Rouge take on God of Carnage, a play written by Yasmina Reza. Follow along as two sets of parents sit down to discuss a park fight between their sons. What starts as a civilized discussion quickly spirals into a fiery argument about loaded topics. theatrebr.org

Nov. 10

Support Black artists at The Corner, a monthly showcase of local creative talent in music, film, dance and more. Created by Creatives For The Culture and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Incubation Project, the recurring event spotlights the “diverse and dynamic expressions of Black culture.” artsbr.org

Nov. 16

Calling all “365” party girls and guys! Chelsea’s Live is reliving the glory days of Brat summer with Brat Night. Don your neon green or Charli XCX-inspired attire, because DJ duo Interstellar will be bumping all the “club classics.” chelseaslive.com

Nov. 18

Roll on over to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, part of the Broadway in Baton Rouge series. This musical takes the audience through the life of the iconic hit-maker. Sing along as you watch her rise to stardom. raisingcanesrivercenter.com/broadway

Nov. 21

Get ready for a night of cheek-aching belly-laughs at 225 Theatre Collective’s 225 Comedy Show benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. Hear stand-up stories and jokes from 10 Louisiana and Mississippi comedians as they perform onstage at Red Stick Social. 225theatrecollective.com

On the road

New Orleans

Nov. 2: NOLA Zydeco Fest, nolazydecofest.com

Nov. 16: Beignet Fest, beignetfest.com

Nov. 12-17: Beetlejuice, saengernola.com

Acadiana

Nov. 1-3: Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration, giantomelette.org

Nov. 7-10: Port Barre Cracklin Festival, cracklinfest.com

Nov. 21-24: Southern Screen Festival, southernscreen.org

This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.