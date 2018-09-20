'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.' Courtesy Swine Palace

Two local theater companies are premiering their newest productions this week. Check them out below:

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ at Swine Palace

Swine Palace, a nonprofit theater company associated with the LSU Department of Theatre, will open its 2018-2019 season Friday with its production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Based on the 2003 mystery novel of the same name, the play follows a 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who discovers the dead body of his neighbor’s dog stabbed by a garden fork. After he comes under police scrutiny for the crime, he takes it upon himself to investigate the dog’s murder, exploring the neighborhood and speaking with neighbors he has never talked to.

Swine Palace’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs Sept. 21-30. Buy your tickets here. The Shaver Theatre is in LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts Building.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Theatre Baton Rouge

“Feed me, Seymour!”

A theater adaptation of the classic 1986 musical comedy horror film Little Shop of Horrors is coming to the Red Stick this Friday thanks to the fine folks at Theatre Baton Rouge.

Starring Rick Moranis as geeky florist Seymour Krelborn, Little Shop of Horrors won over audiences with its dark humor and inventive concept.

Audrey II, a foul-mouthed, man-eating Venus flytrap, promises to provide Seymour fame and fortune, under one condition—he needs to keep feeding it blood.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Little Shop of Horrors runs Sept. 21-Oct. 5. Purchase tickets here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.