Whether you’re there for the food, the music or just the hula hooping, there’s something new for you to try at the sixth annual Peace Fest.

Put on by the Red Stick Peacemakers, the festival promotes wellness, modality and bodily health. After being canceled last October because of the August flood, the free event was rescheduled to this Saturday.

Attendees can try different types of yoga, meditation and belly dancing in the Mindful Movement space, or go to the Susan Fabre Healing Sanctuary for energy healing, psychic readings and chair massages. There will also be an ongoing labyrinth walk and children’s area.

The music lineup for the festival features rock group Pacifico, gospel brass band Fufu All-Stars, experimental dreampop four-piece Neon Mountain and New Orleans-based hip-hop and EDM artist AF the Naysayer. More than 30 local art vendors will have booths as well.

Check out our 225 Dine story on all the food options available at the festival, as well.

This year’s fest will feature a Connect Space, where participants will be able to interact and connect with others through art and dialogue at four different stations.

“We want to invite people who are strangers to connect with one another,” Red Stick Peacemakers president Beth Zagurski says.

The festival planners say they didn’t implement the space specifically to coincide with the timing of the nearly one-year anniversary of the deaths of Alton Sterling and Baton Rouge Police officers Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola and Matthew Gerald. But they did have the overall current political climate of the city in mind, Zagurski says.

The festival is more interactive than most, she says, and encourages festival goers who may be interested in holistic healing to experience new practices or methods and learn about the resources available in Baton Rouge.

Planning for the festival occurs six to nine months before the actual event, and funds from sponsorships, donations and festival revenue go toward the Peacemakers’ community outreach initiatives, such as the organization’s collaboration with the LSU Museum of Art’s Neighborhood Arts Project. The Red Stick Peacemakers are a nonprofit organization.

The event is from 3-10 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge on the Riverfront Plaza, and it will take place rain or shine. Find out more at worldpeacedaybr.com.