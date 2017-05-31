It may be known as one of the happiest festivals in Baton Rouge for its relaxing atmosphere, laid-back attendees and all-day yoga practice, but Peace Fest has something else to offer local foodies.

Originally scheduled to take place last October, the festival was postponed to June 3 so the Red Stick Peacemakers, the organization behind the fest, could focus efforts on helping the city after the August floods.

In addition to mindful movement like meditation and yoga, live art and music, and a healing sanctuary with palm readings and massages, the free festival will feature an array of food options, from homemade sweets to Mediterranean and Indian cuisine.

Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available in the Vegan Village, a concept from Leah Duncan that takes vegan entrees from across the state and brings them together in one place at the fest.

There will be more than 10 local and regional food vendors at the fest, including Bayou Vegan Cafe,The Big Squeezy, Blue Boy Herbs, City Gelato, Chia Chic, Curry N Kabab, Driftwood Cask & Barrel, Good Karma Cafe, Karmacarons, Mom’s Garden Foods, Sweet Love Vegan Treats and the Treat Huggers Bake Shop.

Festival organizers aimed to host food vendors known for making their food in house with wholesome, natural ingredients, such as Curry N Kabab on Coursey Boulevard, says Red Stick Peacemakers president Beth Zagurski. Attendees will have a selection of nourishing plant-based foods that aren’t lacking in taste or flavor, she says.

“The food is crafted, it’s balanced, it supports your health,” she says. “People take care in the making of the food, and therefore it makes it even more enjoyable to the person eating it.”

All of the food the festival will showcase supports health and well-being, Zagurski says.

The festival is this Saturday, June 3, 3-10 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge on the Riverfront Plaza. For more info, visit worldpeacedaybr.com.