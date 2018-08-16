The album cover of The Temptations' 'My Girl: The Very Best of The Temptations'

You know ’em, you love ’em—legendary R&B quintet The Temptations are coming to Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The vocal group is fresh off the May release of its album All the Time, its first album since 2010’s Still Here.

Formed in 1960 in Detroit under the name The Elgins, The Temptations have released four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and 14 R&B No. 1 singles. They have also taken home three Grammy Awards, with their 1969 track “Cloud Nine” winning them the first Grammy for a Motown recording act.

Naturally, The Temptations’ roster has changed substantially over the years—24 different singers have rotated in and out of its ranks.

The most famous lineup in the group’s history is referred to as the “Classic Five.” This roster consisted of Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin. Some of The Temptation’s most enduring songs were recorded in this era, including “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

Only one member of this classic lineup remains in the group (Otis Williams), but don’t worry—The Temptations’ current roster has all of the soul and funk you typically associate with the group.

To see Williams and crew take on Baton Rouge on Saturday, Aug. 18, purchase your tickets here. Ticket prices vary by seating location. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Watch The Temptations perform their track “Cloud Nine” below: