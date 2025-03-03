Lundi Gras celebrations and Mardi Gras parades this week in the Capital Region

Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Museum all day Monday

Bring the kiddos to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Monday, March 3, for Mardi Gras at the Museum.

Children will be able to make Mardi Gras masks in the Art Garden, decorate mini king cakes, and end each session with a parade.

Mardi Gras at the Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the first session ending at 12:30 p.m. and the second session beginning at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $6 for members, $18 for non-members, and are free for children under 2. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Attend the Krewe of Shenandoah Parade on Monday night

The Krewe of Shenandoah parade rolls out on Monday, March 3, in the Shenandoah neighborhood.

This year’s theme is “May the Course be with You”—a mix of golf and Star Wars.

The Krewe of Shenandoah rolls at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The parade starts and ends at Tiger Bend Road and Jones Creek Road. Find more information here.

Attend a Lundi Gras show on Monday night

Spend Lundi Gras at The Queen Baton Rouge on Monday, March 3.

The Michael Foster Project will bring the energy and entertainment to this event. With the purchase of general admission, guests can enjoy an order of classic red beans and rice. Throughout the event, tasty bites and handcrafted cocktails will be available for purchase. Grab your spot early, because tables and barstools are first come, first served.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 for general admission. The Queen is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Parade with Pups on Tuesday

Attend the annual Pawdi Gras Parade in downtown Zachary on Tuesday, March 4.

Guests can expect great music, food trucks, vendors and, most importantly, cute dogs. The theme is “Space Paws,” and there will be a costume contest with prizes sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

Bark in the Park is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade rolls at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The parade rolls in downtown Zachary. Find more information here.

More Mardi Gras fun

Find info about more parades in the Capital Region—including two planned for Tuesday in New Roads—and beyond in 225‘s full roundup of Carnival celebrations around the state.