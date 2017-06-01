Dogs and mice and dinosaurs, oh my! The Manship Theatre’s summer movie series for kids returns this month with a slate of fun animated films all month long. The series is a perfect respite from the hot, early days of summer, with kid-friendly films and popcorn, a beverage and a sweet treat included in the ticket price.

Plus, before each show starts, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo offers up animal encounters on the theater stage, with zoo staff sharing info about each unique critter.

The series begins Wednesday, June 7, with The Land Before Time. Each film starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $6. Click through for the full lineup.