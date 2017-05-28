For the little animals

Dogs and mice and dinosaurs, oh my! The Manship Theatre’s summer movie series for kids returns this month with a slate of fun animated films all month long. The series is a perfect respite from the hot, early days of summer, with kid-friendly films and popcorn, a beverage and a sweet treat included in the ticket price.

Plus, before each show starts, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo offers up animal encounters on the theater stage, with zoo staff sharing info about each unique critter. Each film starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $6. Find out more at manshiptheatre.org.

Here’s the lineup:

June 7: The Land Before Time

The classic animated film and the first in the series, focusing on orphaned brontosaurus Littlefoot and his adventure to find his family at the Great Valley.

June 14: An American Tail

Another nostalgic classic, this one from Steven Spielberg is about the little mouse Fievel Mousekewitz, who gets separated from his family when immigrating to the United States.

June 21: Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

The iconic Peanuts gang goes to summer camp and participates in a competitive river-rafting race against a rival camp.

June 28: Balto

A true story turned into an animated favorite, this one’s about a sled dog sent on a mission across 600 miles of Alaskan wilderness to get medical supplies for an epidemic in his small, isolated town.

And for the adults …

The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe returns June 23 for its interactive improv event, Spoof Night, this time lampooning the late ’90s sci-fi favorite The Fifth Element. Bar opens at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit manshiptheatre.org for tickets and more information.

This article was originally published in the June 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.