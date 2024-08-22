LSU in Vegas: Our insider’s guide to making the most of the season opener

It’s the beach vs. the bayou, and it’s just 10 days away.

LSU’s much-anticipated season opener against the University of Southern California takes place Sunday, Sept. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Tiger fans have been preparing for months to bring their distinct brand of hype to Sin City. Already, message boards are wondering if Vegas will run out of booze, while Facebook groups are posting memes of The Hangover tiger reimagined as Mike.

The neutral site of Las Vegas might be a lot closer to USC than LSU, but count on the Tiger faithful to plot a takeover. Earlier this summer, Delta added limited-time nonstop flights from BTR to LAS that have nearly sold out despite four-figure seat prices. The game officially sold out on Monday, as have on-the-ground events organized by the LSU Alumni Association.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the Strip handle all that purple and gold?

The Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic starts at 4:30 p.m. PST (6:30 pm CST). While it’s most certainly the main event, the Labor Day holiday means extra time for Las Vegas fun.

Here’s our guide to making the most of the weekend. Remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Except for a victory. Let’s bring that home.

Seek water

It’s no joke that Vegas brings the heat—the dry, desert kind that sneaks up on those of us used to humidity. Water, in any form, is a welcome relief. Pro tip: Take a water bottle and electrolyte packets for walking the Strip in the daytime to meet up with friends. Buy a new bathing suit and block out time for a refreshing splash in the hotel pool—you’ll need it. Take a gondola ride at The Venetian Resort. Visit the Mandalay Bay Shark Reef Aquarium. And stop by The Bellagio for the totally-worth-it nightly fountain show, held on regular intervals.

Connect with fellow Tigers

From the time you board your flight to the time you return home, you can count on running into fellow fans bedazzled in Tiger regalia. Meetups, formal and informal, will take place throughout the weekend, including the Tigers Downtown Pep Rally at Circa’s Stadium Swim, home to a behemoth pool and massive screens for watching games and monitoring sports betting. For a quick or late-night nosh, take comfort in 14 Raising Cane’s locations in Las Vegas, including the first two-story one of its kind on the Strip, complete with neon lights and a seven-foot Elvis. The LSU Alumni Association has organized tour packages and events for the big weekend in Sin City. They were sold out at press time, but reservations are open for other away games this season.

Pick up designer deals

Casino resorts are famous for their shopping arcades filled with pricey, exclusive designers, but a short ride off the Strip gets you to Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, a climate-controlled mall with brands like Coach, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors and others. For luxury brands, head north a few miles to the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets to find chi-chi lines like Armani, Burberry, Versace and more.

Take a selfie at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign

You’ll recognize the iconic sign immediately, replicated on so many T-shirts and coffee mugs. With its stretched diamond shape and encircled letters symbolizing silver dollars, the 25-foot Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is a kitschy midcentury counterweight to the city’s contemporary excesses. Designed in 1959 by a graphic designer named Betty Willis, the timeless attraction is one of the most popular spots in the area for pictures. It even has its own roadside exit and parking lot, giving visitors the time and space to appreciate its utter fabulousness.

Check out the Arts District

The Las Vegas Strip, with its endless neon, gambling complexes, casino hotels, restaurants, and flashy, irresistible attractions, needs no explanation. But say you need a diversion from the frenzy. Head a few miles north to the Vegas Arts District, a lively, walkable area chock-full of murals, performance spaces, galleries and museums, vintage clothing and antique stores, and eclectic cuisine. Learn about the history of the striptease at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Grab a slice of Brown Derby pie at Freed’s Bakery, in business since 1959. Sample a meat pie-like Cornish pasty at the late-night bar and restaurant, Cornish Pasty Co. And pick up vintage threads at Buffalo Exchange.

Take a side trip

The thought of leaving the comforts of the pool and mini-bar for a diversion through the desert might have you saying, “Yeah, right.” But Las Vegas is conveniently located near a bunch of bucket-list attractions. Just 45 minutes away is the Hoover Dam, which features a Visitor’s Center, guided tour and walkable bridge. Nearby is the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the body of water corralled by the Hoover Dam, and a beautiful place to hike, kayak and raft. Further afield are famed sites like Joshua Tree National Park, located about 3 hours south, and Zion National Park, a little over 2 hours northeast. Both are known for their stunning natural beauty, picturesque trails and scenic overlooks.