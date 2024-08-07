Additional flights to Las Vegas from BTR available for LSU season opener

To prepare for LSU football’s upcoming season opener, the Baton Rouge airport is adding nonstop flights for fans to Vegas.

Airport spokesperson Kristin Jewell says Delta Airlines has added two nonstop flights from Baton Rouge to Las Vegas on Aug. 30 ahead of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium against the University of Southern California on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The return flights from Vegas to BTR are on Labor Day, Sept. 2. According to Jewell, the first flight leaving BTR at 12.45 p.m. on Aug. 30 is nearly full, but the 4:10 p.m. flight has more seats available.

According to Delta’s website, first-class and comfort plus seating are sold out on the 12:45 p.m. flight to Vegas, but seats are available in the main cabin for $1,820. Main cabin seating for the 4:10 p.m. flight starts at $1,389.

Jewell says Delta is also offering nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Baton Rouge for LSU’s Nov. 30 home game against the University of Oklahoma.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport did not respond to requests for comment before Daily Report‘s deadline.

This story originally appeared in an Aug. 6 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.