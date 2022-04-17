LSU Baseball, a weeknight farmers market, improv and live music this week in Baton Rouge

Buy fresh and local Tuesday

Take part in the Red Stick Farmers Market’s first afternoon market Tuesday, April 19, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Goodwood.

Favorite local vendors will line the library’s interior plaza, selling everything from fresh honey to kimchee. Your weekly meal plan just got upgraded! The event aims to attract an after-work crowd and appeal to a new demographic of shoppers who often miss out on the popular weekend and morning markets held downtown and at Pennington Biomedical Research Center respectively.

The market runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information head to breada.org.

Watch witty improv Wednesday

Head over to the LSU Studio Theatre this Wednesday, April 20, for the Baton Rouge Improv Festival.

This five-day festival is filled with fun and entertainment. Watch live shows and even participate in workshops to practice your improv skills.

Check out the website for information about times, performers and locations. Select your ticket from various packages here.

Catch an outdoor show Thursday

Grab your blankets and get ready for a good time at this week’s Rock N Rowe this Thursday, April 21.

Rock out with Trey Gallman & Last Call as they play all the country music to let you unwind and get ready for Friday. Relax and enjoy the weather as you listen and sing along with this local band.

The show is from 6-9 p.m. Rock N Rowe concerts are free and located in Perkins Rowe.

Go back to the ‘90s Friday

Take a time machine back to the 1990s with ‘90s Night at Chelsea’s Live this Friday, April 21.

Bust out your grunge band tees or dress up in your best preppy plaid. Hear Big in the 90s, JT Oneal and Matt Johnson rock out with all the classics from the Gin Blossoms to Brittany Spears.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

