Red Stick Farmers Market spruces up lineup with new Tuesday afternoon format

Previously, the market took place in the library’s parking lot with only a handful of vendors. Now the market will move to the interior plaza with 11 farmers and producers, including many who participate in the Thursday morning market at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

BREADA’s farmers markets are held year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fifth and Main Streets, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The Tuesday market is held seasonally.

While the majority of farmers markets nationwide are held in the mornings, some take place in the late afternoon to reach different patrons. New Orleans’ Crescent City Farmers recently shifted its Thursday Mid-City market at Lafitte Greenway Plaza from morning to 3 to 7 p.m. About 30 vendors attend. Rowland said she met with organizers for tips on making the Tuesday market time change.

The Main Library has hosted the Tuesday Red Stick Farmers Market for many years, and its location in the center of town is promising for capturing more families on the go, and residents from surrounding neighborhoods, Rowland says. It’s also near the BREC Independence Park soccer fields and a number of schools and businesses. “We think it’s a good fit for an afternoon shift,” she says.

Plus, Rowland believes the library location reinforces the market’s goal of building community.

“It’s a great place for people to gather, and that’s what the farmers market is all about,” Rowland says. “You have access to a place to sit, bathrooms, the library, which is amazing. We also plan to do some programming there, like cooking demonstrations. And it’s a safe place for kids to run around.”

Here’s who you’ll find at the new Tuesday afternoon market:

Look for raw, varietal honeys and natural comb honey produced in Baton Rouge and surrounding area. The local company also sells skincare and bath products, including lotions and soaps made with brulee honey, beeswax, goat’s milk and other natural ingredients.

Try artisanal gelato and gelato cookie sandwiches from this local vendor. Many flavors are made with local produce.

Stop by to pick up something for dinner from Supper Solutions, including prepared meals, soups and baked goods, many of them for low-carb or keto diets.

What started as a microgreens operation now also features kimchee made from microgreens and fresh radishes. The artisan food company’s Fried Chili Oil and Crunchy Garlic Oil are perfect for tossing on everything from proteins to veggies to noodle bowls, and its Asian Chicken Cajun Fry Mix is great for making hot chicken at home.

Culinary Institute of America-trained chef Daniel Thompson sells a variety of party dips, shrimp salad, pimento cheese and wildly popular chicken salad with dried cranberries, smoked almonds and scallions.

This Hungarian Settlement farm is known for its steady variety of seasonal produce. In the spring, pick up strawberries, turnips, beets, scallions, spinach, kale, fennel and lots more.

Find a wide variety of fresh cut pork and beef, bacon and several types of smoked sausage at this Kentwood family-operated meat market.

A number of restaurants in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have fallen in love with this local miller’s stone ground products, including grits, polenta, cornmeal, corn flour, rice flour, fish fry and crimped oatmeal. It also sells preserves and pepper jelly, a signature seasoning blend and fresh baked cornbread.

At this longtime market vendor, pick up authentic sweet potato hand pies and Southern teacakes, a hard-to-find heritage food.

Stock up on wild caught fresh shrimp that’s flash frozen on the boat minutes after catch, along with succulent Gulf grouper and snapper fillets.

Choose from fresh strawberries and other fresh produce, baked goods, strawberry jam, strawberry syrup, hot pepper jelly and barbecue sauce.

For more information about the Red Stick Farmers Market, breada.org.