June 2024’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

June 1

Pair elegant dresses with sparkling Converse high-tops or well-tailored suits with colorful Nike Dunks at the third annual 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge’s Sneaker Soiree. This event at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel combines food, drink and music while supporting the organization’s mission to enhance the lives of Black youth. 100blackmenmetrobr.org

Cinefiles and music lovers can unite for a free concert at The Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge Goes to the Movies. The show at the Main Library at Goodwood will cycle through iconic scores from films like Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings. ebrpl.com/events

June 8

Tire out the kiddos at KidFest in Scotlandville. All ages are welcome to enjoy entertainment, free food, giveaways and activities, like face painting, bounce houses and a presentation from NASA. Find it on Eventbrite

June 14

A day of shopping at Perkins Rowe can work up quite the appetite. Satisfy your hunger when the Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe rolls in. Check out local favorites, like Tre’s Street Kitchen and Elisa’s Cuban Coffee and Kitchen, along with trucks trekking in from New Orleans, like the famed Joel’s Lobster Rolls. perkinsrowe.com/foodtruck

June 15

Grab your chairs, blankets and umbrellas, and set up at Louisiana Square for the City of Donaldsonville’s 29th Annual Juneteenth Festival. Enjoy live music, local eats, a health fair and more while learning about the history and importance of the holiday. Find it on Facebook

June 22

Calling all tiny paleontologists! Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s annual Dino Day promises a day of dinosaur-sized fun. Expect geology-forward activities and other hands-on adventures along with themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. lasm.org

June 28

Make a splash at Liberty Lagoon for BREC’s Largest Swim Lesson. Up to 300 participants, ages 1 to 14, are welcome to dive in and learn the lifesaving skill.

libertylagoon.com

June 29

Come one, come all! Celebrate the Red Stick’s diversity and promote inclusivity at the annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival. The fest includes events for all ages with performances by Taylor Dayne and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, the Queerative Market, free HIV testing, PrEP services and more. batonrougepride.org

Arts Agenda

This month’s biggest art and music events

June 14-16, 20-23 + 27-30

See a modern take on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic play when Theatre Baton Rouge actors perform Cinderella (Enchanted Version). The show includes nods to the original while being inspired by the 1997 movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. theatrebr.org

June 14 + 15

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra celebrates queer music icons with four intimate performances of Pride: A Concert with Candles. A string quartet will play songs from modern musicians like Elton John and Frank Ocean along with works from composers like Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Frédéric Chopin. brso.org

June 20

Music and art collide at Vinyl & Vino, an art exhibit and wine tasting social presented by Ellemnop.Art and Blend Wine Bar. Illustrator Nathaniel Landry enhanced vintage vinyl record sleeves with paint in 10 original pieces. The art will be paired with wine tastings from certified sommelier Scott Higgins.

ellemnop.art/vinylandvino

June 23

YouTube sensation Blippi is making his way to Baton Rouge for an adventure-filled live show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour follows the child-favorite character as he sings, dances and learns with his friend and special guest Meekah. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

June 28

Hear the music of Motown greats when The Four Tops take the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Though the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group is composed of newer members, it is still led by original founding member Abdul “Duke” Fakir—so expect classic hits like “I Can’t Help Myself” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” lbatonrouge.com

June 29

This one’s for the creative kiddos. Local Pop-Up’s June market at Electric Depot will feature mini makers displaying their recent creations, products and artwork. localpopup.shop

On the road

New Orleans

June 5-9: New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, nowfe.com

June 7-9: New Orleans Pride, neworleanspride.org

June 8 + 9: French Market Creole Tomato Festival, frenchmarket.org

Acadiana

June 7-9: St. Landry BBQ Festival, stlandrybbqfestival.com

June 12: Lauren Daigle at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.