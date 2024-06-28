July 2024’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

July 6, 13, 20 + 27

Learn all about fruits and veggies at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Fresh Fest events. Celebrate in-season produce with activities, tastings and cooking demos

by local chefs. breada.org

July 13

Put the pedal to the metal and get to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the Bayou Motor Fest. Beat the heat and drool over rare classic vehicles, imports, muscle cars, motorcycles and more. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

July 13 + 14

Head over to the LSU Rural Life Museum for the Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s Annual Show & Sale. Witness the beauty of these locally grown plants, or take one home for yourself. batonrougeorchidsociety.com

July 17

Grab your latest read and head over to Pelican to Mars for Silent Book Club. This event is a collaboration between the bar and Red Stick Reads. Attendees can grab a drink, enjoy a quiet reading session and connect with other bookworms. Find it on Facebook

July 26-28

Calling all duck hunters! Dust off the duck calls and don your camo, because the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo is coming to town with informative seminars, special events, exhibitions and more. deltawaterfowlexpo.com

July 27

Spend an evening in Tiger Stadium and support the BROC Foundation at the annual BROC, Rock & Wine event. Waltz through a wine walk and pick up tasty bites at culinary stations before checking out auction items and enjoying live music from Blue Verse. brortho.com/broc-rock-wine

Learn about Baton Rouge’s communities at the inaugural (Neighbor) Hood Fest organized by the Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation. The new festival aims to celebrate neighborhoods’ diverse culture with live music, food, vendors and even short films. htjmuseum.org

Arts Agenda

July 6

New Orleans foot-tapping funk comes to Baton Rouge courtesy of Flow Tribe. The six-piece group will take the stage at Chelsea’s Live performing hits like “Keep Pushing” and “Walk it Like an Animal.” chelseaslive.com

Check off your grocery list and see the work of local creatives at the Baton Rouge Arts Market, held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Browse artwork while swaying along to live music by jazz pianist Ronald Rodriguez. artsbr.org/arts-market

July 12

Put on your boogie shoes and prepare to travel back to a groovier time with a concert from That 70’s Band of Louisiana at Manship Theatre. The band of nine seasoned musicians is well versed in classics from artists such as The Carpenters, Chicago, Donna Summer and more. manshiptheatre.org

July 13

Give back to Louisiana military charities at the Red, Rock & Blue concert experience at Varsity Theatre. Sing along to music from multiple acts including Debbie Landry Band, The Drunk Uncles, Money Shot and ReGeneration Band. redrockandblue.com

July 20

Beatlemania is back again! Tribute band The Fab Four will bring its talents to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for a concert covering the British rock legends’ chart toppers like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Yesterday.” lbatonrouge.com

July 27

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is gathering civic leaders, community health providers and locals to participate in Arts for EveryBody, a national campaign focused on artmaking. The local all-day event aims to help show the healthy benefits of the arts through performances, interactive art projects, workshops, art therapy and more. artsbr.org

On the road

New Orleans

July 4: 4th Fest in Crescent Park, frenchmarket.org

July 4-7: ESSENCE Festival of Culture, essence.com/festival2024

July 12-14: Running of the Bulls, nolabulls.com

Acadiana

July 6: Lebeau Zydeco Festival, cajuntravel.com/events

July 17: Taste of Acadiana, cajundome.com/events

July 20: Lafayette Nutcracker Market, Find it on Facebook

This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.