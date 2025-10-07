How to spend 22.5 hours in the 225

With so many local restaurants, businesses and establishments to support, it’s not hard to come up with a Red Stick-focused plan for the day. But if you’re still stumped on how to spend your free time in the Capital Region, the Better in BTR campaign has you covered with an Instagram series that outlines locals’ own itineraries.

When they have a guest in town, how do Greater Baton Rouge artists, chefs, educators and entrepreneurs showcase the region? Featured residents curate their ideal 22.5-hour experiences, taking followers from 8 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. the next morning. Their selections highlight the hidden gems, local eats and cultural landmarks they believe make our region not just a place to live but a place to love.

Read on for a new BR-based boredom buster, and be sure to browse our list of 225 things to do in the Capital Region for more fun ideas all year long.

Jamila Freightman’s 22.5 hours in the 225

What would you do with one day to experience the 225? Jamila Freightman, founder of Ladies On The Green BR, shared how she spends a full day enjoying local food, fun and fellowship in Baton Rouge. From early tee time to evening art shows, her itinerary proves it’s Better in BTR.

8 a.m.

Enjoy a sit-down breakfast at Zeeland Street, where they treat you like family!

9:30 a.m.

Participate in a Coffee on the Range Practice Session with the Ladies on the Green Golf Club.

Noon

Order a classic chicken lunch from Raising Cane’s.

12:30 p.m.

Go reptile spotting and take a nature walk at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.

1:30 p.m.

Play a nine-hole scramble at the historic City Park Golf Course.

4:30 p.m.

Indulge in an ice cream at Creamistry and stop at Barnes & Noble in Perkins Rowe.

5:30 p.m.

Grab dinner. My picks are a Summer Salad from Willie’s Restaurant or my family’s favorite, Triplet’s Blue Store Chicken.

7 p.m.

Catch an evening art reception at The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa hosted by Ellemnop.Art. And yes, it’s kid friendly!

6:30 a.m.

Nab a quick breakfast from Mary Lee Donuts to fuel the day before heading out.