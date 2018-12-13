It’s that time of the year—have you checked the art-lover in your life off your holiday shopping list yet? If not, these events are for you:

Mid City Makers Market’s special Christmas edition

With just 10 days in between this market and Christmas, it aims to be your one-stop shop for hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts.

At this special holiday edition of the Mid City Makers Market, you can expect some of its staples, like unique local art and live music, with a festive twist—Santa Claus himself will be in attendance, so bring your kids along for a meet-and-greet with the man of the season.

The Mid City Makers Market Christmas Market will take place Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-8 p.m. The market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Stabbed in the Art Block Party

Culture Candy’s pop-up art market Stabbed in the Art made its return to the Capital City earlier this year, and it’s wrapping up 2018 in style.

At the Stabbed in the Art Block Party this Saturday, you can visit a number of local businesses to peruse the offerings of more than 60 local artists. Participating businesses include The Pink Elephant Antiques, Time Warp Boutique, Pop Shop Records, The Radio Bar, Bricks & Bombs and the aforementioned Mid City Makers Market. With so many stops and so many unique artisans, the odds of you finding a piece of art you’ll fall in love with are high.

To see what it has to offer, stop by any of the participating businesses Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-8 p.m.