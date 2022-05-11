Heather McMahan, BRtistic Fest, Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Watch a film about Louis Armstrong Thursday

Learn about famous musician Louis Armstrong through the eyes of his daughter at a special screening of the film “Little Satchmo” this Thursday, May 12.

Come out to the Manship Theatre to watch this film and attend a Q&A with the film’s narrator, New Orleans musician John Boutté. This film tells the story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter, Sharon Preston Folta.

The film starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Attend a hilarious comedy show Friday

Laugh out loud when comedian Heather McMahan comes to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, May 13.

A self-described “high-functioning hot mess,” McMahan shares jokes and stories that will make you smile. Although this is her first tour, McMahan jokes it could be her last, so come see her while you can.

The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

Watch live art and music this weekend

Celebrate the city’s music and art all in one place this weekend at the second annual BRtistic Fest this Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, at Beauvior Park.

This year’s festival is back with two whole days of live music and art performances that will be immersive and interactive. With 18 bands and 19 artists, there is plenty of entertainment to go around at this festival. Besides live art, there will also be art vendors and creative makers to shop.

On Saturday, May 14, the doors open at 2 p.m. and the festival ends at 10 p.m. On Sunday, May 15, the festival will be from 2-9 p.m. Single-day passes are $25 and weekend passes are $45. You can purchase your passes here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

Sample delicious soul food for a good cause this weekend

Don’t miss out on the Fifth Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival this Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, at the Riverfront Plaza.

Bring the whole family for two full days of live music, a cooking competition and local vendors. Feast on the finest soul food as you dance and sing to soul, gospel and R&B music.

General admission to the festival is free. The Riverfront Plaza is at 300 South River Road.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE