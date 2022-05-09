Search STRAWBERRY SEASON

EASTER RECIPES

BLUES FESTIVAL

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

BRtistic Fest returns to Beauvoir Park this weekend. Photo courtesy Pixel Collective. BRtistic Fest is back live and in-person for its second year





#225BATONROUGE It’s no secret that many talented artists and musicians call Baton Rouge home. And locals can celebrate the city’s music and art all in one place this weekend at the second annual BRtistic Fest this Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, at Beauvior Park. Last year, the inaugural festival was limited to virtual platforms due to the pandemic with all talent streamed online and at an in-person viewing party held at Tin Roof. Presented by local creative agency Pixel Collective with record label and media production company Skyline Distortions, this festival brings together creative minds of all mediums. This year’s festival is back with two whole days of live music and art performances that will be immersive and interactive. With 18 bands and 19 artists, there is plenty of entertainment to go around at this festival. Besides live art, there will also be art vendors and creative makers to shop. BRtistic Fest’s director and head organizer Pteryx says he’s excited to have a live, in-person festival this year.

“I’m thrilled to be doing this festival again,” he says. “I think a lot of the magic resides in the moment between the artist and audience when they make that connection live and in person.”

The 2022 BRtistic musical headliners include local favorites like Riarosa, Slomile Swift, Quarx, Baby in the 90s, Berkshire Sound, Green Gasoline and Kinky Vanilla.

“Expect local festy vibes,” Pteryx says. “There is literally music from start to finish, and there is no time when there’s not someone performing, so there will always be someone to check out.”

Besides art and music, there will also be live performances from local entertainment groups and yoga classes to kick off each day of the festival. And of course, there will be food. Chow down on Chow Yum Phat along with a Herby Eats Taco Popup and homemade jambalaya.

Though there is plenty of fun to be had at the festival, Chelsea’s Live will also host the official BRtisitc After Party on Saturday, May 14. Rock out with even more live music as The Iceman Special takes the stage along with supporting sets by Zoomst, The Quadroholics and Secret Stache. All people with BRtisitc wristbands will get $2 off their tickets. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20.

Though there are two packed festival days to look forward to, Pteryx says that there will be more BRtistic events besides the festival to look forward to.

“The festival isn’t one and done,” he says. “BRtistic is a little bigger than BRtistic Fest, and we plan on more events throughout the year. There are some other things in the works that are coming around.”

On Saturday, May 14, the doors open at 2 p.m. and the festival ends at 10 p.m. On Sunday, May 15, the festival will be from 2-9 p.m. Single-day passes are $25 and weekend passes are $45. You can purchase your passes here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE