Monthly reading series River Writers has been bringing culture and creativity to the Red Stick since 2008. And, tonight, come out to Cane Land for this month’s edition.

The series includes poetry, prose and performance pieces. Tonight’s event will feature live readings by Meredith Aulds, Brittany Marshall and Christopher Shipman. Music will be provided by local talent Hal Lambert.

At the end of the night, attendees are welcome to stick around for an open mic session.

The May River Writers Reading will be held tonight, May 24, at Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 Saint Phillip St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Find more information or registration for upcoming readings here.