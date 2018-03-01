This Saturday, a group of local and visiting contemporaries will share “ideas worth spreading.” The event, TEDxLSU, brings together people from all walks of life in hopes of fostering a discussion that will push Louisiana toward progress.

The event will feature 12 Louisiana-based speakers, including mosquito whisperer Rebecca Christofferson, artificial intelligence innovator Shane Li, champion of street art Kevin Harris and environmental foreshadower Ehab Meselhe.

The event is organized by TED, a worldwide nonprofit. Shortly after TED’s founding in 1984, it began TEDx events in cities across the world in hopes of sparking conversation and change at the local level. TEDxLSU has been held annually since 2013.

TEDxLSU is this Saturday, March 3. Attendee check-in begins at noon, with the talks scheduled from 1-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold out, but click here to put your name on a waitlist in case a ticket becomes available.

TEDxLSU will be held in the LSU Union Theater at 101 LSU Student Union. After the event, stick around to connect with speakers and other attendees.

