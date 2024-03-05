This week, Coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers head to Greenville, South Carolina, for the 2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. There’ll be plenty of exciting hoops to watch as the No. 8 ranked Tigers take on their conference rivals, but between games, charming pedestrian-friendly Greenville offers lots to do, see, taste and sip.

It’s the seventh consecutive year the conference tournament will be held in Greenville, the lively anchor city of South Carolina’s bustling northwestern, upstate corner. In 2022, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber brought local leaders to Greenville for a canvas trip to learn more about the city’s noted quality of life amenities and public policies. Greenville has earned nationwide buzz for its walkability, robust food scene, outdoor attractions and retail-rich downtown, which happens to be steps away from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the site of the competition.

The Tigers take on the winner of Thursday’s Auburn vs. Arkansas game on Friday, March 8, at 5 p.m. But in the meantime, here are a few things to check out in Greenville.

Walk, run or bike the Swamp Rabbit Trail

The 22-mile Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail connects downtown, the Greenville Zoo and Furman University. It’s a great way to stretch your legs, take in the scenery and stop at any of the local eateries, breweries or parks found along the route. Head out on foot for a walk or jog, or rent a bike to cover more territory.

Eat up

Home to more than 200 restaurants downtown, Greenville is a great place to dine. Savor French fare at Scoundrel, named one of Esquire’s 50 Best New Restaurants in 2023, or nosh on a steak at Rick Erwin’s West End Grille. For something family-friendly, dive into burgers and shakes at Grill Marks or gastropub fare at Nose Dive. Barbecue is also ubiquitous here.

Raise a glass to the Tigers

Sample Greenville’s lively craft beer scene through its approximately 20 local breweries including Eighth State, Fireforge, Pangaea and Yee-Haw. Feel like skipping the arena and watching the action from a sports bar? Head for Carolina Ale House or Ink & Ivy, each home to more TVs than you can possibly watch.

Marvel at Falls

Spend some time at Falls Park on the Reedy, a 32-acre park in downtown Greenville that’s home to the pedestrian-only Liberty Bridge, the sole single-sided suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere. Floral enthusiasts will enjoy the 24,000 flowers planted in the park each season.

Sparkle on

Be like Kim and get your own Queen of Sparkles looks at Monkee’s of the West End along with other spangled and fashion-forward ideas for your spring wardrobe. Fans of Lilly Pulitzer will find plenty of options at Lilly signature store Pink Bee GVL. Pick up Mother denim and other contemporary threads for men and women at Augusta Twenty. Men can find classic Southern wear at Rush Wilson.

Take a tour

An easy and engaging way to get to know Greenville, from its architecture to its storied hometown condiment, Duke’s Mayonnaise, is to take a tour. The city features all sorts of official and unofficial explorations of the area’s history, high points and quirks. Options include Black history, coffee, distilleries, barbecue and even tours on the paranormal. And while south Louisiana is Blue Plate country, fans of Duke’s Mayo can spend a day on Eugenia’s Duke’s Unofficial Mayo Guide of Greenville, a self-guided trail featuring 20 local dishes that highlight Duke’s Mayonnaise throughout the city. The trail also includes the Duke’s Mayonnaise factory just outside of town.

Kids can dribble their way to a free ticket

Join the Downtown Dribble on Saturday at 9 a.m., a free event for children ages 5 to 14 years old. Kids dribble a short route from NOMA Square to the arena. Register in advance to receive a free basketball and T-shirt plus one free ticket to the Saturday Semifinals at 4:30 p.m.