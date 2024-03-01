A guide to spring and summer theater: 10+ shows in the Capital Region

In the mood for live theater? The scene has never been more robust in greater Baton Rouge, with numerous options through the spring and summer to fit your preferences. From family-friendly musicals to heady, niche dramas there’s something to inspire every theatergoer.

Note: This roundup represents performances scheduled through July 2024.

823 North Felicity Ave., Gonzales

April 18-21, 25-28

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

The Lone Star State’s famed Chicken Ranch bordello is taken to task by a puritanical watchdog in this fun-loving story of small-town scandal.

July 11-14, 18-21 + 25-28

Beauty and the Beast

The bookish Belle sacrifices everything to save her father, finding love in the unlikeliest of places. Like they say, it’s a tale as old as time.

March 22 + 24

Carousel

Shaver Theatre, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved story about carnival barker Billy Bigelow and the redemptive power of love.

April 12-14 + 17-21

Marburg

Reilly Theatre

Four interwoven narratives unfold, each of them tied to a 1967 virus outbreak in Germany.

8849 Sullivan Road, Central

March 1-3 + 7-10

Nunsense

A side-splitting spoof about the misadventures of five nuns.

April 5-7 + 11-14

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Souffle

The Baker Street sleuth must solve cases involving not only the Royals, but the world’s most famous chef.

May 31 to June 2, June 6-9

Little Shop of Horrors

Follow flower shop stooge Seymour as he makes a Faustian bargain with a killer flytrap.

7155 Florida Blvd.

April 19-21 + 25-28

Steel Magnolias

Before it was a hit movie, Steel Magnolias was a play. The beloved comedy-drama is set in north Louisiana and features a cast of unforgettable women.

May 17-19 + 23-26

The Humans

A family drama set in a Manhattan apartment. The play was the recipient of multiple Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Play.

June 14-16, 20-23 + 27-30

Cinderella

The Enchanted version of the timeless tale takes the stage over three weekends in June. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

100 Lafayette St.

March 24-25

Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends

A musical for K-4 children based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty.

10 Tower Drive

May 31, June 1-2 + June 7-9

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Playmakers’ 2024 summer performance goes “under the sea” to find Ariel the mermaid eager for a chance at true love.

March 7-9 + 14-16

Mother of the Maid

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church

The story of Joan of Arc’s mother, a sensible and hardworking peasant with a daughter she struggles to understand.

1713 Wooddale Blvd.

May 4-5 + 11

Mud Row

A moving story of two generations of sisters in Pennsylvania navigating race, class, love and family.

This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.