A guide to spring and summer theater: 10+ shows in the Capital Region

In the mood for live theater? The scene has never been more robust in greater Baton Rouge, with numerous options through the spring and summer to fit your preferences. From family-friendly musicals to heady, niche dramas there’s something to inspire every theatergoer.
Note: This roundup represents performances scheduled through July 2024.
Ascension Community Theatre
823 North Felicity Ave., Gonzales
April 18-21, 25-28
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
The Lone Star State’s famed Chicken Ranch bordello is taken to task by a puritanical watchdog in this fun-loving story of small-town scandal.
July 11-14, 18-21 + 25-28
Beauty and the Beast
The bookish Belle sacrifices everything to save her father, finding love in the unlikeliest of places. Like they say, it’s a tale as old as time.
LSU School of Theatre
March 22 + 24
Carousel
Shaver Theatre, LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved story about carnival barker Billy Bigelow and the redemptive power of love.
April 12-14 + 17-21
Marburg
Reilly Theatre
Four interwoven narratives unfold, each of them tied to a 1967 virus outbreak in Germany.
Sullivan Theater
8849 Sullivan Road, Central
March 1-3 + 7-10
Nunsense
A side-splitting spoof about the misadventures of five nuns.
April 5-7 + 11-14
Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Souffle
The Baker Street sleuth must solve cases involving not only the Royals, but the world’s most famous chef.
May 31 to June 2, June 6-9
Little Shop of Horrors
Follow flower shop stooge Seymour as he makes a Faustian bargain with a killer flytrap.
Theatre Baton Rouge
7155 Florida Blvd.
April 19-21 + 25-28
Steel Magnolias
Before it was a hit movie, Steel Magnolias was a play. The beloved comedy-drama is set in north Louisiana and features a cast of unforgettable women.
May 17-19 + 23-26
The Humans
A family drama set in a Manhattan apartment. The play was the recipient of multiple Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Play.
June 14-16, 20-23 + 27-30
Cinderella
The Enchanted version of the timeless tale takes the stage over three weekends in June. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!
Manship Theatre
100 Lafayette St.
March 24-25
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
A musical for K-4 children based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty.
Playmakers of Baton Rouge
10 Tower Drive
May 31, June 1-2 + June 7-9
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Playmakers’ 2024 summer performance goes “under the sea” to find Ariel the mermaid eager for a chance at true love.
Red Magnolia Theatre Company
March 7-9 + 14-16
Mother of the Maid
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church
The story of Joan of Arc’s mother, a sensible and hardworking peasant with a daughter she struggles to understand.
Upstage Theater Company
1713 Wooddale Blvd.
May 4-5 + 11
Mud Row
A moving story of two generations of sisters in Pennsylvania navigating race, class, love and family.
This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.