A guide to Gulf Coast travel—what to eat, see and do when beach bound this summer

Toes in the water and a drink in your hand—you might not need many more reasons than these to head to the beaches, lakes and small towns along the Gulf Coast this summer. And chances are, you already have a getaway on the books. But just in case you need an extra bit of motivation to get out of town, or think you know everything there is to do in the region’s travel destinations, let us introduce you to a few hidden gems, new openings and spots worth a detour. Think: James Beard-recognized restaurants, recently renovated resorts, an underwater art museum and much, much more.

Grab your sunnies. Let’s hit the road. The coast is calling.

Photo courtesy The Roost Boutique Hotel

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Find world-class restaurants, boutique hotels and a rich arts scene in this Gulf Coast darling

Drive time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Photo by Jennifer Tormo Alvarez

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Alabama

Sister vacation cities promise white sands, calming waves and tons to do

Drive time: 4 hours

Photo courtesy Visit Florida

Grayton Beach, Florida

Dune lakes, dog-friendly eateries and an art-driven culture are the draws of this beach village

Drive time: 5 hours, 15 minutes

Photo courtesy Visit Galveston

Galveston, Texas

Take a westward beach getaway that’s full of history and unexpected treasures

Drive time: 4 hours, 30 minutes

Photo courtesy Explore Louisiana

No place like home

Get away without going too far at these in-state spots

Photo courtesy Alabama Travel. By Chris Granger

Destination dining

Where to eat while you’re on the road

Stock photo

Who’s on aux?

The 225 staff’s road trip listens and favorite beachy tunes

Stock photo

Locals’ locale

Readers’ responses on their favorite Gulf Coast getaways

These articles were originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


