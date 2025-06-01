Where to eat, stay and play in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Alabama

EAT

Rise early to beat the crowd at City Donut for sugary breakfast treats in flavors like red velvet, Key lime, Fruity Pebbles and more. If you’re looking to sit down for a classic morning meal, take a trip to Duck’s Diner for plates piled high with eggs your way, proteins, hash browns, biscuits and pancakes.

For dinner, head over to The Gulf or Coastal Orange Beach for relaxed outdoor dining, cool cocktails and wide-ranging menus. For a more elevated experience, venture to Cobalt, The Restaurant on the bayside at the Caribe Resort for crab claws, grilled grouper, oysters, pastas and more fresh fare.

STAY

Eat, stay and play at Hilton’s The Lodge at Gulf State Park, complete with on-site dining, beach access, a fitness center, pool and more. Many Phoenix Rentals properties dot the coast with spacious condos and beachfront balcony views. Tucked away from the action, the Caribe Resort offers condos for rent, mini golf, putting greens, a full-service marina and trolleys to the beach.

DO

Spending time on the shore is a given in OBA. But if you’re tired of the sand or encounter a rainy forecast, there’s lots more to check out. Shop till you drop at various retail concepts throughout The Wharf. Stay for a spin on the Ferris wheel or a laser show. For a change of scenery, hike or bike through the winding Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park. Or take a tasty trip through the Bushwacker Trail to sip on different iterations of the area’s signature dessert cocktail at local bars and restaurants, including, of course, at the famous Flora-Bama that straddles the state line.

More to explore in Alabama

Mobile

From a battleship to botanical gardens, this coastal city has plenty to see. Get a little taste of home by perusing the Mobile Carnival Museum, expected to reopen this fall after renovations.

Fairhope

Spend the day shopping in Fairhope’s French Quarter or learning local history and seeing art at museums. Look out onto Mobile Bay at the Fairhope Municipal Pier, or sit by the pool and hit the links at the classy Grand Hotel.

Lake Martin

Swim, boat or waterski on this man-made lake in central Alabama. Take some time on land at its natural sand beaches, or go farther inland to one of many restaurants in the area.

Dauphin Island

Alabama’s Sunset Capital is quite a hoot. Home to the 164-acre Dauphin Island Audubon Bird Sanctuary, the area is a great place to spot an array of species. Don’t forget the binoculars!

This article was originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.