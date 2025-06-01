Where to eat, stay and play in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Alabama

Alabama gets a bad rap from Baton Rouge’s legions of Tiger fans. But with miles and miles of white sandy beaches, Orange Beach and its sister town Gulf Shores totally get a pass.
Swimsuit up, grab a few towels and trot out to this tried-and-true vacation destination for sun-soaked days slightly cooled down by the salty breeze. Beaches may be the highlight at these neighboring towns, but there’s plenty to do away from the shore, too.
Shake off the sand and head for everything from arcades and mini golf to dive bars, shopping and beachfront dining. End the night with icy sweet treats, and don’t forget to commemorate your stay with a retro airbrushed tee or tastefully tacky seashell fridge magnet from the gift shops perched on seemingly every street corner.
EAT
Rise early to beat the crowd at City Donut for sugary breakfast treats in flavors like red velvet, Key lime, Fruity Pebbles and more. If you’re looking to sit down for a classic morning meal, take a trip to Duck’s Dinerfor plates piled high with eggs your way, proteins, hash browns, biscuits and pancakes.
For dinner, head over to The Gulf or Coastal Orange Beach for relaxed outdoor dining, cool cocktails and wide-ranging menus. For a more elevated experience, venture to Cobalt, The Restauranton the bayside at the Caribe Resort for crab claws, grilled grouper, oysters, pastas and more fresh fare.
STAY
Eat, stay and play at Hilton’s The Lodge at Gulf State Park, complete with on-site dining, beach access, a fitness center, pool and more. Many Phoenix Rentals properties dot the coast with spacious condos and beachfront balcony views. Tucked away from the action, the Caribe Resort offers condos for rent, mini golf, putting greens, a full-service marina and trolleys to the beach.
DO
Spending time on the shore is a given in OBA. But if you’re tired of the sand or encounter a rainy forecast, there’s lots more to check out. Shop till you drop at various retail concepts throughout The Wharf. Stay for a spin on the Ferris wheel or a laser show. For a change of scenery, hike or bike through the winding Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park. Or take a tasty trip through the Bushwacker Trail to sip on different iterations of the area’s signature dessert cocktail at local bars and restaurants, including, of course, at the famous Flora-Bama that straddles the state line.
More to explore in Alabama
Mobile
From a battleship to botanical gardens, this coastal city has plenty to see. Get a little taste of home by perusing the Mobile Carnival Museum, expected to reopen this fall after renovations.
Fairhope
Spend the day shopping in Fairhope’s French Quarter or learning local history and seeing art at museums. Look out onto Mobile Bay at the Fairhope Municipal Pier, or sit by the pool and hit the links at the classy Grand Hotel.
Lake Martin
Swim, boat or waterski on this man-made lake in central Alabama. Take some time on land at its natural sand beaches, or go farther inland to one of many restaurants in the area.