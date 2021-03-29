Goat yoga, Flower Fest and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Get one last look at Baton Rouge Gallery’s current exhibit this week

Baton Rouge Gallery is currently featuring the works of local artists Danielle Burns, Libby Johnson, Leslie Koptcho and Matt Morris. The exhibit closes Thursday, April 1, so be sure to stop by and check out their work.

Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. For more information here.

Frolic to the first-ever Flower Fest this weekend

The Flower Festival and Gala will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, at Pointe-Marie. Local and regional florists will create installations for a floral competition, and there will be food trucks, workshops and plenty of photo opportunities. It’s all to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.