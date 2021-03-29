×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Goat yoga, Flower Fest and more events in Baton Rouge this week

  • By Caroline Hebert

Get one last look at Baton Rouge Gallery’s current exhibit this week 

Baton Rouge Gallery is currently featuring the works of local artists Danielle Burns, Libby Johnson, Leslie Koptcho and Matt Morris. The exhibit closes Thursday, April 1, so be sure to stop by and check out their work.

Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. For more information here

Frolic to the first-ever Flower Fest this weekend

The Flower Festival and Gala will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, at Pointe-Marie. Local and regional florists will create installations for a floral competition, and there will be food trucks, workshops and plenty of photo opportunities. It’s all to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 

Pointe-Marie is at 14200 River Road. Find more information here, or check out a 225 feature on the event here.

Try out goat yoga this weekend

Old Rusty Gate Farm will be hosting Easter Goat Yoga on Saturday, April 3. Stretch and relax with sweet goats and get a sampling of the farm’s fresh goat milk. 

Old Rusty Gate Farm is at 12802 Florida Blvd. Find more information here


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
How a small church in St. Amant is inspiring inclusivity amidst isolation
NEXT ARTICLE
The 2021 Best of 225 ballot closes next week

Latest Stories