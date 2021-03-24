New Flower Fest launches in Baton Rouge next weekend

Amy Dighton, CEO and executive director of Clover Creative Agency and The Flower Fest, came up with the idea during quarantine. After watching Netflix shows like The Big Flower Fight and Bridgerton, she thought a flower festival would be a great way to use the art of floristry to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She also hoped to help florists across the state—many of whom have lost business during the pandemic—to showcase their talents and get exposure.

The event’s host will be Pat Shingleton, and the judges are Sarah Campbell (owner of Intrigue Teaches and a Big Flower Fight competitor), Liz Koh (WAFB anchor and reporter) and food personality Jay Ducote.

After the daytime competition, the sold-out “Louisiana Promenade” Gala will begin, where guests will be able to “immerse themselves in a Victorian Spring Promenade with a Louisiana twist.” The gala will have live music by The Foto Sisters during cocktail hour and dinner catered by Bacon & Fig Events and Iverstine Farms.

On Easter Sunday, photographers, influencers and floral enthusiasts are welcome to admire the Flower Fest’s finished floral installations or take photos of them. Visitors can enjoy sandwiches and wraps that will be sold from Pointe-Marie’s Blouin’s Cafe.

Dighton wants guests to “feel transported” while attending the event. Eventually, she plans to expand the fest into a week-long nationwide tourism festival that raises money for a cause. The hope is to make people feel happier just by being there—and happy to know they are bringing joy and comfort to families the festival proceeds will benefit.

Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road. Find more information on the Flower Fest and purchase tickets here. Tickets must be purchased by this Friday, March 26.

