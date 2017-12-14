Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, putting a Cajun twist on the holiday classic, will present its popular The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou this weekend.
The family-friendly show was created in 1992 and has become one of Baton Rouge’s most highly anticipated events of the season.
A Tale from the Bayou takes the Nutcracker into Louisiana, with azaleas and oak trees to boot. The show features a cast of more than 300 community children and dancers, world-class professional guest artists and live accompaniment by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
There will be an afternoon and evening performance, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17.
Tickets range in price from $22-55 and may be purchased here. Performances will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road.
