Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, putting a Cajun twist on the holiday classic, will present its popular The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou this weekend.

The family-friendly show was created in 1992 and has become one of Baton Rouge’s most highly anticipated events of the season.

A Tale from the Bayou takes the Nutcracker into Louisiana, with azaleas and oak trees to boot. The show features a cast of more than 300 community children and dancers, world-class professional guest artists and live accompaniment by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

There will be an afternoon and evening performance, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17.

Tickets range in price from $22-55 and may be purchased here. Performances will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road.

See more local holiday events in our comprehensive holiday calendar.