Mardi Gras doesn’t officially begin until February, but luckily for us, we can experience the season a little early. Baton Rouge, Zachary and Denham Springs are all hosting Christmas parades this Saturday, Dec. 9.

Baton Rouge Christmas Parade

Each year, thousands of Baton Rougeans line the streets of downtown for the annual Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which has been rolling through the Red Stick since 1949.

The parade, steeped in holiday tradition, not only serves as a friendly welcome for Santa Claus, but also fundraises for the Cortana Kiwanis Club, which promotes community service through meaningful service projects and fellowship.

This year’s parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin on River Road before making its way to Convention, Fourth, Laurel, Sixth and North streets.

Zachary Christmas Parade

Make the short trip to Zachary for its annual Christmas parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Songs of Christmas.”

Each parading group, organization or business drew inspiration from a Christmas carol or holiday song. The parade will feature floats, dancers, horses and elaborate holiday costumes. The parade starts at Rouse’s Grocery Store, 2300 Church St., before heading downtown.

Denham Springs Christmas Parade

The Denham Springs Christmas Parade, presented by an extension of the Kiwanis Club, rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. This year’s theme is “A Hometown Christmas: Past, Present, Future.”

The parade, which should last about three hours, begins at Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave., and will roll through the Antique District before ending at Veterans Boulevard.

More holiday fun

The parades aren’t the only way to celebrate the season this weekend. There’s lots more going on around town, like Holiday Shop Hop and Champagne Stroll, Trees of Light: Annual Holiday Gala and Iberville Christmas Bonfire Festival, as well as several holiday-themed plays and performances. To learn more about it all, visit 225‘s 2017 Holiday Happenings guide.