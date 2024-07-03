Fireworks, festivals and pool parties: Where to celebrate July Fourth around Baton Rouge

Run in the Freedom Mile on Thursday morning

Make your way over to River Road in front of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol on the morning of Thursday, July 4, to participate in the Freedom Mile.

The Club South Runners and BASF event is a series of point-to-point, 1-mile races. Runners can pick up their packets, race-day registration and experience all finish-line festivities on River Road in front of the Old State Capitol. A limo bus will take runners to the starting line to race the mile back to the finish, where they will be welcomed with ice-cold watermelon, water, Powerade and Mockler Beverages along with the singing of the National Anthem. Proceeds for this event will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Races run 8-9:20 a.m., with different groups of runners assigned to each heat. Find more information and a link to register here.

Attend a holiday music fest on Thursday

Head over to Rhorer Plaza on Thursday, July 4, for the Red White and Blues Festival, a new event from the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation.

This festival precedes the WBRZ Fireworks on the Mississippi show. It is recommended for attendees to bring their own chairs and battery fans to help with the heat while they enjoy a concert from local blues act The Chris LeBlanc Band. Food will be offered, but there will not be a cash bar.

Opening events are at 6 p.m., and The Chris LeBlanc Band will go on at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Galvez Plaza is at 200-238 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Splash around a downtown pool party on Thursday

Head to the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Thursday, July 4, for great views of the Mississippi River fireworks.

Attendees can take advantage of the outdoor pool, enjoy live music and indulge in a menu featuring Cajun Chicken Wings and Smashed Heidelburger, accompanied by a Strawberry Mint Smash. Hotel guests get free access, whereas VIP tickets for locals and travelers are priced at $25 through ResortPass.

Fourth of July on the Deck runs all day, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and guests can also book an overnight stay at their convenience. Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here and book your ResortPass reservation here.

Attend a Fourth of July Rooftop Celebration

Head over to the LSU Museum of Art on Thursday, July 4, for dinner, fireworks and music.

Celebrate the Fourth of July from the sixth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, with one of the best views of the fireworks on the Mississippi River and a food menu from Tsunami.

The event lasts from 7-10 p.m. This is a ticketed event with pricing varying from $25-$165. Ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Watch WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi show on Thursday

Experience the famous annual fireworks on the Mississippi River at the Riverfront Plaza & City Dock or over in Port Allen on Thursday, July 4.

Bring the whole family to experience this Baton Rouge tradition. The fireworks are provided by the Manship Family and WBRZ to celebrate America’s independence.

The fireworks show runs from 9-9:25 p.m. The show is free and open to the public and can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen. Find more information here.

Attend a patriotic concert on Thursday

Head to The Main Library at Goodwood on Thursday, July 4, for a 4th of July Concert by the Baton Rouge Concert Band.

Attendees can wear their patriotic colors, bring flags to wave and are strongly encouraged to bring water. Guests can enjoy pieces such as “America, The Beautiful,” “Sunrise at Angel’s Gate,” “American Salute,” and more.

The concert is from 7-8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Head to L’Auberge’s Lawn Viewing Party on Thursday

Venture to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge on Thursday, July 4, to enjoy the fireworks on the lawn.

Bring the whole family for a night under the fireworks and stars. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the festivities. Attendees can enjoy refreshments provided by food trucks including ChimiZone, Country Boy Smokers, Joel’s Lobster Rolls, Palo Rojo Taco, Peach Cobbler Factory and Sneaux Season.

Lawn Viewing Party is from 7-10 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Admission for this event is free and all ages are welcome. For $25 cover, get entry to the rooftop pool. L’Auberge Baton Rouge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Keep the party going all weekend with a 4th of July Live Music Package

The Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge is hosting live music for the entirety of 4th of July weekend.

The live music includes The Eddie Smith Band on Thursday; Terrell Griffin and Velvet Audio on Friday; and Dustin Lee Guedry on Saturday. A variety of dinners will also be provided throughout the weekend, such as a ribeye meal for $30 on Thursday; a seafood buffet for $40 and a barbecue spread for $20 on Friday; and a barbecue dinner for $20 on Saturday. Hotel packages for the weekend are available for three-night, two-night and one-night stays.

Live music will be happening from 7-10 p.m. Free entry for this event is included with the purchase of food or drink. The Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information, along with the number to reserve rooms, here.