Where to find Easter egg hunts in Baton Rouge this season

BREC’s “Continuous Egg Hunt”
at Independence Park
Saturday, April 1
1–3 p.m.
BREC’s egg hunts around town continue this month with an afternoon of egg hunting, face painting, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. brec.org
Egg-stravaganza
at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum
Sunday, April 2
2-3:30 p.m.
Head to Port Allen for this fun event, which includes an
egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and live music. westbatonrougemuseum.org
Mid City Easter Egg Hunt
coordinated by the Radio Bar
Sunday, April 9
3-6 p.m.
Drinking-age egg hunt enthusiasts are invited to participate in the second annual Mid City Easter Egg Hunt, taking place around the businesses near the popular watering hole. Find eggs and redeem prizes inside the Radio Bar. theradiobar.com
This article was originally published in the April 2023 issue of 225 magazine.