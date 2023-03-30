Where to find Easter egg hunts in Baton Rouge this season

BREC’s “Continuous Egg Hunt”

at Independence Park

Saturday, April 1

1–3 p.m.

BREC’s egg hunts around town continue this month with an afternoon of egg hunting, face painting, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. brec.org

Egg-stravaganza

at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum

Sunday, April 2

2-3:30 p.m.

Head to Port Allen for this fun event, which includes an

egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and live music. westbatonrougemuseum.org

Mid City Easter Egg Hunt

coordinated by the Radio Bar

Sunday, April 9

3-6 p.m.

Drinking-age egg hunt enthusiasts are invited to participate in the second annual Mid City Easter Egg Hunt, taking place around the businesses near the popular watering hole. Find eggs and redeem prizes inside the Radio Bar. theradiobar.com

This article was originally published in the April 2023 issue of 225 magazine.