The June 28 Hot Off the Press party will be at Curbside in Mid City. Photo by Collin Richie

We’re gearing up for next week’s reveal of the 2017 Best of 225 Awards winners. It’s all going down at the Hot Off the Press party Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m.

The 225 crew is taking over Curbside on Government Street to celebrate the July issue’s release and to honor all the winners in more than 60 categories from Best Brunch to Best Spa.

While you browse the winners and dance along to After 8, Curbside will be offering up samples of its sliders, tots and shakes. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Mini sliders:

Curbside Classic

Brian 3.0 with gorgonzola, pork belly preserves and fried onion strings

Smokin Joe with cheddar, Smoke Sauce and onion strings

Side samplings:

GC2 Tots

French fries

Fried pickles

Plus: Mini boozy milkshakes

The event will also feature live painting by artist Stephanie Torregrossa. To make parking and safety easier, Dudley DeBosier will be offering $30 vouchers for Uber rides.

Voting and nominations for Best of 225 Awards were open in more than 60 categories February through early April on our website. All residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by 225 readers.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.