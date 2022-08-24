Fête Rouge, pet adoptions and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a night of good food and good wine Friday

Be sure to bring your appetite to the 2022 Fête Rouge this Friday, Aug. 26.

With over 30 chefs and restaurants competing for the Gold Medal award, plus 200 wines, there’s plenty to sip, taste and enjoy. This year’s event will be held at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel and will offer music and entertainment.

Fête Rouge is from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $95. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Eat tacos and meet potential pets Saturday

Companion Animal Alliance is holding an adoption event at Gov’t Taco this Saturday, Aug. 27.

Come out and feast on tacos as you meet the sweetest four-legged pals. Spend your Saturday afternoon with beer, specialty tacos and dogs. Meet loveable pups who are waiting to be adopted. You might just be leaving with a full stomach and a new furry friend.

The adoption event is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Gov’t Taco is at 5621 Government St.

Browse local art at Brickyard South Sunday

Head over to Brickyard South this Sunday, Aug. 28, to see what local vendors have to offer at the Yard Art pop up art show.

Find everything from homemade soaps and jewelry to baked goods at this unique show. Of course, you can also shop for original paintings and prints from local artists. Along with the pop-up show, there will also be live music from Gabriel Paul. Come enjoy music, art and locally made goods while you sip on cold mixed drinks to beat the heat.

Yard Art is from 3-7 p.m. Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.