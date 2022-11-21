×
How to take in all the fan festivals, step shows, music and more of the Bayou Classic

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Baton Rouge’s hometown Southern Jaguars take the field Thanksgiving weekend for the 49th annual Bayou Classic match-up against Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the weekend is full of festivities before and after the game.

On Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., the famed Battle of the Bands competition takes place with Southern’s Human Jukebox positioned in the the dome’s south end zone, and the Grambling State Marching Band in the north end. The Greek Show, a variety step show, follows, featuring sororities and fraternities from Southern and Grambling performing high-energy percussive dances.

On Saturday morning before the game, the fan festival takes place with a parade through downtown New Orleans at 9:30 a.m.

And of course, the nationally televised halftime show features the two marching bands showcasing their signature dance steps and musical talent on game-day.

For more info, visit mybayouclassic.com.

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


