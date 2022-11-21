How to take in all the fan festivals, step shows, music and more of the Bayou Classic

Baton Rouge’s hometown Southern Jaguars take the field Thanksgiving weekend for the 49th annual Bayou Classic match-up against Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the weekend is full of festivities before and after the game.

On Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m., the famed Battle of the Bands competition takes place with Southern’s Human Jukebox positioned in the the dome’s south end zone, and the Grambling State Marching Band in the north end. The Greek Show, a variety step show, follows, featuring sororities and fraternities from Southern and Grambling performing high-energy percussive dances.