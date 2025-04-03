Festivals galore and more things to this weekend in greater Baton Rouge 

Attend Blues Fest all weekend

Listen to blues musicians at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in downtown Baton Rouge from Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 6.

Live music will be spread across four different stages. In between sets, savor food and drinks from local vendors, shop local goods, check out the new Kenny Neal’s Car Show, and bring the kiddos to the Humana Kids Corner.

Festivities kick off Friday afternoon and run through Sunday evening around downtown Baton Rouge. The festival is free and open to the public. Find more information here, and check out 225’s full guide to the festival.

Rock out all weekend

Attend Rock the Country from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 5, at the Livingston Parish Fair Grounds.

Listen to live music from artists Nickelback, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jo Dee Messina and more. Check out the full lineup to see when your favorite artist is performing, and enjoy sets in between by DJ Slim McGraw.

Rock the Country runs from Friday afternoon through Saturday night at the Livingston Parish Fair Grounds on Fairground Road. Ticket prices start at $99.99 or $119.99 for single-day general admission or $159.99 for weekend general admission. Find more information here.

Sip and savor wine all weekend

Awaken all your senses at Wine Down on False River—a weekend of wine, food and art—from Friday, April 4, to Saturday, April 5.

Sample glasses from over 10 Napa Valley winemakers against the backdrop of the False River.

Wine Down on False River is Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $125 to $300, plus fees, depending on the event. The festivities will take place at 237 W. Main St. in downtown New Roads. Check out all the featured winemakers, restaurants and artists and find more information here.

See Little Women all weekend

Red Magnolia Theatre Company‘s Little Women continues this weekend, April 4-6, at The Studio at Theatre Baton Rouge.

The all-too-familiar-story gets a new adaptation by Heather Chrisler, as four actors in an attic retell Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. The players will create scenes of love, loss and the ever-glowing warmth of the March family hearth by using found objects.

Little Women is Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors and $25 for students. The Studio is at 7155 Florida Blvd. There will be a VIP (very important patron) experience on April 5, with a three-course, prix fixe dinner at Brasserie Byronz and an Uber voucher. The production will conclude next week with a special April 11 show in partnership with the LSU Rural Life Museum. Find more information here.

Attend The Flower Fest on Friday and Saturday

Live out your flower child fantasies at The Flower Fest, starting with the gala on Friday, April 4, and followed by the festival on Saturday, April 5. The festival recently announced the events would move to Electric Depot and Red Stick Social.

Snap a new profile picture in front of the Under the Sea-themed sculptures carved from florals and a sea of aquatic photo ops. Check out this 225 feature for style suggestions.

The gala is Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. The festival is currently planned for Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., weather permitting. Gala tickets are $175 and festival entry is $20, plus fees. Red Stick Social and Electric Depot are at 1503 Government St. Find more information here.

Meet the cast Saturday

Bring the kiddos to Knock Knock Children’s Museum to meet the cast of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland on Saturday, April 5.

Alice in Wonderland dancers will visit Knock Knock to host a meet and greet with the kiddos.

The event is at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here, and read 225‘s preview of the upcoming show.

Celebrate a birthday Saturday and Sunday

Live on the wild side at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo for Zippity Zoo Fest this Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6.

The zoo is celebrating its 55th birthday with the annual spring festival, Zippity Zoo Fest. Explore a children’s village, education stations, a food court, animal encounters and more.

Zippity Zoo Fest runs 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, and the grounds close at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $7 for ages 2-12 and free for ages 1 and under. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3000 Zoo Circle. Find more information here.