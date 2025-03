Roses are red; this year’s Flower Fest is blue. The event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital returns April 4-6 at Pointe-Marie with an Under the Sea theme. Expect towering aquatic sculptures carved from florals—and a sea of photo opps.

For advice on how to dress the part at the highly Instagrammable event, we consulted founder Amy Vandiver.

Here are her picks—whether you’re swimming to the gala or the outdoor festival, or both.